Rubrik Debuts $10 Million Ransomware Recovery Warranty In India | Representational image

Rubrik, the Zero Trust Data Security Company, announced today in India its $10 million Ransomware Recovery Warranty. The company is doubling down on its commitment to customers and their business resilience, to provide confidence that with Rubrik, they can rapidly recover and restore business-critical operations if faced with a ransomware attack.

“With the ever-growing sophistication of cybercrime, reducing the risk of a ransomware attack to zero has become a harrowing task. This ongoing evolution demands organizations to stay vigilant and ready for the inevitable instance of a cyber attack,” said Bipul Sinha, Co-Founder & CEO, Rubrik. "Bringing our Ransomware Recovery Warranty to India is an imperative step towards reinforcing trust and demonstrating unwavering global support to our customers in the battle against cyber threats.”

Ransomware attacks globally

Ransomware attacks have grown into an estimated $8.4T industry globally, becoming one of the greatest threats to our economy.

According to the Rubrik Zero Labs State of Data Security report, surveying over 1,600 IT and security leaders, more than half of the respondents’ organizations were impacted by a ransomware attack in the last year. In India, 26% of respondents reported their organizations experienced over 100 attempted cyber attacks within the last year alone and 51% of companies suffered a loss of customers as a result of a cyber attack. As reliance on data-heavy technology continues to expand, the susceptibility of this data to cybercrime grows in tandem. It’s crucial that organizations pivot from trying to completely mitigate the risk of a cyber attack to focusing on minimizing the impact.

“Protecting against ransomware attacks is a top priority for organizations today,” said Sendil Kumar, Chief Technology Officer at Shriram Capital Ltd. “Rubrik’s Ransomware Recovery Warranty stands out in the cybersecurity industry as it underscores the confidence they have in their data security solutions and their ability to recover customer data after a cyberattack. With cybersecurity more important than ever, it’s offerings like this that instill even more trust in our work and partnership with Rubrik.”

Read Also Mastek To Strengthen Data Cloud And Generative AI Capabilities With Acquisition Of BizAnalytica

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)