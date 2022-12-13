e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessRs 64,000 cr investment proposal for J-K; Rs 2,500 cr already received: Govt

Rs 64,000 cr investment proposal for J-K; Rs 2,500 cr already received: Govt

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said Rs 840.55 crore investment has came in 2017-18, Rs 590.97 crore investment in 2018-19, Rs 296.64 crore in 2019-20, Rs 412.74 crore in 2020-21

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 04:38 PM IST
article-image
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai | Image credit: Wikipedia
Follow us on

The Jammu and Kashmir government has reported investment proposal to the tune of Rs 64,000 crore of which over Rs 2,500 crore has already been received, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said Rs 840.55 crore investment has came in 2017-18, Rs 590.97 crore investment in 2018-19, Rs 296.64 crore in 2019-20, Rs 412.74 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 376.76 crore in 2021-22.

The government of Jammu and Kashmir has reported receiving proposals for investments worth approximately Rs 64,000 crore so far, he said replying to a written question.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IL&FS addresses nearly Rs 57,000 cr debt; achieves over 93% of aggregate resolution estimated at Rs...

IL&FS addresses nearly Rs 57,000 cr debt; achieves over 93% of aggregate resolution estimated at Rs...

What are the new guidelines imposed on IPOs by SEBI? |Teji Mandi Explains

What are the new guidelines imposed on IPOs by SEBI? |Teji Mandi Explains

Meta shuts down Connectivity division amid layoff season

Meta shuts down Connectivity division amid layoff season

Tech layoffs: Cisco reportedly starts firing 4,000 people

Tech layoffs: Cisco reportedly starts firing 4,000 people

EV subsidies worth Rs 1,100 cr allegedly held back by Ministry of Heavy Industries, says industry...

EV subsidies worth Rs 1,100 cr allegedly held back by Ministry of Heavy Industries, says industry...