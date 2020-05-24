Rs 2789 cr disbursed in loan by Bank of Maharashtra during March-May

Mumbai: Even during the nationwide lockdown, the Bank of Maharashtra (BoM) has continued providing support to the agriculture, retail, and other sectors by disbursing Rs 2789 crore in loan between the months of March and May under the COVID-19 relief measures.

Close to 1 lakh beneficiaries from the MSMEs, agriculture, SHGs, and retail segments were extended additional loan assistance under the COVID-19 relief measures by the BoM, according to a release.

The bank also said that it is ready to "extend the stimulus package announced by the Finance Minister to help restart business activities" in the coming days.

Earlier this month, Sitharaman, in a series of press conferences, had announced several measures after the Prime Minister on Tuesday announced Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package for the country to become 'self-reliant' and deal with the COVID-19 crisis.