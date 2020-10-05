Rs 20,000 crore collected under compensation cess to be disbursed to states tonight: Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday that the Centre will tonight release Rs 20,000 crore that has been collected under the GST Compensation cess.

This comes as the crucial meeting of the GST Council failed to reach a consensus on ways to compensate states as the panel was split on political lines over using borrowing as a tool.

Addressing the media after the GST Council meetung, Sitharaman said the amount will get disbursed by tonight to all the state.

"This year till now, whatever has been collected under the Compensation cess which is approximately 20,000 crore will get disbursed by tonight to all the states," she said.