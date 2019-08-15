Rs 1.56 lakh crore worth flats launched in 2011 and before, still incomplete

New Delhi: Nearly 2.2 lakh housing units, worth Rs 1.56 lakh crore, launched in 2011 and before across seven major cities are yet to be completed by real estate developers, according to property consultant JLL India. According to JLL data, the real estate companies of Delhi-NCR are biggest defaulters as their contribution in delayed housing units accounts for 71% in volume and 56% in value terms.

About 2,18,367 housing units valuing Rs 1,55,804 crore are delayed and at various stages of construction in seven cities – Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Benagluru, Hyderabad and Pune. Out of the nearly 2.2 lakh units, JLL said in a report that "about 30,000 units are confirmed to be scrapped". The consultant pointed out that the national capital region (Delhi-NCR) is facing delays in 1,54,075 units valuing Rs 86,824 crore. As many as 43,449 units worth Rs 56,435 crore are still incomplete in Mumbai.

"NCR and Mumbai together contributed to 91% of the troubled units," JLL said. Chennai has 8,131 delayed units worth Rs 4,474 crore, while Bengaluru has 5,468 units worth Rs 2,768 crore and Pune 4,765 units with value of Rs 3,718 crore.