RPSG Ventures Q2 FY27 Stages A Remarkable Turnaround With ₹114.54 Crore Net Profit Against ₹41.13 Crore Loss, Revenue Surges 22% To ₹3,243.49 Crore As Earnings Bounce Back

RPSG Ventures |

Mumbai: RPSG Ventures Limited reported a consolidated net profit of ₹114.54 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, marking a turnaround from a net loss of ₹41.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company's revenue from operations increased 21.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹3,243.49 crore from ₹2,668.26 crore, according to its unaudited financial results filed with the stock exchanges on Thursday.

Q2 Performance

Consolidated total income rose to ₹3,252.24 crore from ₹2,676.70 crore a year earlier, registering an increase of 21.5 per cent. Total expenses increased to ₹3,199.84 crore from ₹2,695.93 crore, while finance costs rose to ₹244.22 crore from ₹210.75 crore. Profit before tax surged to ₹183.59 crore from ₹10.36 crore in Q2 FY26. Profit attributable to owners of the company stood at ₹88.49 crore, compared with a loss of ₹52.02 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Sequential Performance

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, consolidated net profit declined 54.7 per cent from ₹253.09 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from operations fell 9.3 per cent from ₹3,576.44 crore, while profit before tax declined from ₹309.94 crore to ₹183.59 crore. The preceding quarter included a net exceptional charge of ₹71.69 crore.

H1 Performance

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, consolidated revenue from operations increased 20.9 per cent to ₹6,819.93 crore from ₹5,639.67 crore in H1 FY26. Net profit rose 75.1 per cent to ₹367.63 crore from ₹209.96 crore, while profit before tax increased to ₹493.53 crore from ₹320.35 crore.

Segment Performance And Developments

Process outsourcing remained the group's largest business, generating revenue of ₹2,905.76 crore, compared with ₹2,371.07 crore a year earlier. FMCG revenue increased to ₹173.97 crore from ₹146.74 crore, while sports revenue stood at ₹124.87 crore against ₹111.71 crore. The group also reported a ₹131.19 crore share of profit from joint ventures and associates, compared with ₹27.68 crore in Q2 FY26. Separately, the company disclosed its acquisition of Clarionix Healthcare Private Limited to explore opportunities in the healthcare sector.

Auditor Disclosure

Statutory auditor Batliboi, Purohit & Darbari issued an unmodified limited-review conclusion on the consolidated results. The auditor noted that certain subsidiary and associate financial information was not independently reviewed, but management considered the amounts immaterial to the group. The results were approved by the company's board on November 5, 2026.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.