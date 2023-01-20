Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes appointment letters to new recruits in government department

PM Modi interacts new recruits in government department | Twitter - ANI

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off the Rozgar Mela and distributed about 71,000 appointment letters to the newly inducted recruiters in government departments and organisations. He also interacted with some of the newly appointed recruits, who shared their life journeys.

The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions/posts under the Government of India like junior engineers, loco pilots, technicians, inspectors, sub inspectors, constables, stenographers, junior accountants, Grameen Dak Sevaks, income tax inspectors, teachers, nurses, doctors, social security officers, PAs, MTS, among others.

PM Narendra Modi said at the event that the 'Rozgar Mela' has become an identity of good governance, which is a testament to the government's commitment to keep its promise. He also added that there have been changes in the central government and that the process is now more time bound and streamlined.

While addressing students, he also added, "In the business world, it is said, 'The consumer is always right'. Similarly, 'Citizen is always right' should be the motto of Governance."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the “Rozgar Mela” in October of 2022 to recruit 1 million people and underscored his government’s efforts to soften the blow of the global economic crises.

Over 75,000 people were given appointment letters for various posts in government departments last year.

