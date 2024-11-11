Rosmerta Digital Services IPO: Automotive Parts Seller's ₹206 Crore Public Issue To Open For Subscription On November 18

Rosmerta Digital Services' IPO is scheduled for November 18 and with a size of Rs 206.33 crore. The issue is scheduled to end on Thursday, November 21 and has set its price range at Rs 140–Rs 147 per share.

Up to 1,40,36,000 equity shares are being issued in a fresh issue for the first share sale. Promoters and current shareholders do not have an offer-for-sale component.

Lot size and minimum bid

One lot size, valued at Rs 1,47,000 and comprising 1,000 shares, is up for bid by retail investors. High-net-worth individuals must invest a minimum of Rs 2,94,000, which is equivalent to two lots.

30 per cent of the net offer is reserved for retail investors, 15 per cent is reserved for non-institutional investors, and 50 per cent is reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs).

Subscription and listing timetable

On Monday, November 18th, Rosmerta Digital Services' IPO bidding will start, and it will end on Friday, Thursday, 21st. On November 25, the business will deposit the equity shares to the demat accounts of qualified investors following the completion of the share allocation on November 25. Swiggy's stock is anticipated to go public on November 26.

Utilisation of IPO proceeds

The funds raised will be used for general business purposes, warehouse and IT infrastructure setup, office space acquisition in Mumbai, and working capital needs.

Registrar and book-running lead manager

Beeline Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd and Narnolia Financial Services Ltd are the issue's book-running lead managers, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the registrar.

Company's business model

Digitally enabled services and digitally enabled channel sales of automotive parts and accessories are provided by Rosmerta Digital Services, a division of Rosmerta Technologies Ltd.

Originally offering Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) vehicle registration solutions, the business has since grown to offer garage services, last-mile delivery, and the sale of automotive parts and accessories.