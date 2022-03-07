Rooter bags media rights deal for all of Skyesports IPs in next one year

Rooter, the game streaming platform, announced today that it had acquired the media rights for all of Skyesports’ IPs in one of the largest media rights deals in esports, for next one year.

Skyesports is the biggest esports tournament organizer in South Asia that conducts competitions under its self-owned IPs.

Moving forward, all of Skyesports’ original competitions will be broadcast exclusively on Rooter. Keeping in line with Skyesports’ and Rooter’s aim of making esports and game streaming as accessible as possible, the tournaments will be streamed in several languages which include Hindi, English, Tamil, Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu. Viewers who tune into Skyesports’ competitions on Rooter will also be given some exclusive rewards, it said in a press statement.

Rooter, which is commonly labeled as the ‘Twitch of India,’ already has a substantial user base in the country with more than 35 million downloads on the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store, it said.

This deal will enable the platform to further tap into the esports market by leveraging Skyesports’ large viewer base.

Last year, Skyesports generated more than 200 million viewers across all its tournaments and achieved a peak concurrent viewership record of 221,000 during the Skyesports Championship 3.0 BGMI Finals.

Rooter will also be producing additional content based on Skyesports’ IPs throughout the year to offer more entertainment to fans.

Commenting on this strategic agreement, Dipesh Agarwal, Co-Founder and COO, Rooter, said, “We also look forward to working with Shiva and the rest of the team to provide multiple engagement opportunities for fans with esports teams on Rooter’s platform.”

Speaking on the deal, Shiva Nandy, Founder and CEO, Skyesports said: "By distributing the media rights, we are empowering Rooter to implement strategies to further engage our already large audience. We look forward to closely working with them throughout the year to enhance the watching experience for the viewers while building esports from the grassroots level and launching more premium IPs.”

Rajan Navani, Founder and CEO, JetSynthesys said, "With Skyesports, we envisioned the creation of a closely-knit esports ecosystem at the grassroots level.”

The company is founded in 2016 by Piyush Kumar and Dipesh Agarwal.

Published on: Monday, March 07, 2022, 12:57 PM IST