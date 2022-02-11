e-Paper Get App
Business

Updated on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 06:06 PM IST

Rohit Katyal of Razorpay joins Easebuzz, digital collections fintech firm

FPJ Web Desk
Rohit Katyal join Easebuzz as Senior Vice President and Group Sales Head. | Easebuzz

Digital Collections and Payouts company, Easebuzz has announced the appointment of former Razorpay Head of BFSI Enterprise Sales as its Senior Vice President and Group Sales Head.

Katyal is a senior professional carrying rich experience in Banking and Fintech industry, and has been associated with Razorpay as a business leader in his last stint.

Rohit Katyal, Senior Vice President, and Sales Head, Easebuzz, said, "The fintech industry has entered into a new phase of evolution, and Easebuzz has a strong core offering that is helping SMEs and Corporates to digitize their business transactions, collections, and payouts."

Easebuzz Pvt. Ltd is a Digital Payment Collections & Payout Solutions Company serving startups, small businesses and, MSMEs with SaaS-based Payment Financial Management Solutions.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 06:04 PM IST
