Rohit Katyal of Razorpay joins Easebuzz, digital collections fintech firm

Digital Collections and Payouts company, Easebuzz has announced the appointment of former Razorpay Head of BFSI Enterprise Sales as its Senior Vice President and Group Sales Head.

Katyal is a senior professional carrying rich experience in Banking and Fintech industry, and has been associated with Razorpay as a business leader in his last stint.

Rohit Katyal, Senior Vice President, and Sales Head, Easebuzz, said, "The fintech industry has entered into a new phase of evolution, and Easebuzz has a strong core offering that is helping SMEs and Corporates to digitize their business transactions, collections, and payouts."

Easebuzz Pvt. Ltd is a Digital Payment Collections & Payout Solutions Company serving startups, small businesses and, MSMEs with SaaS-based Payment Financial Management Solutions.

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 06:04 PM IST