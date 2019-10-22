RLDA opens bid for two land parcels spread across 10.76 hectares in Delhi

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) opens bid for two of its land parcels spread across 10.76 hectares located in North Delhi’s Ashok Vihar area.

According to Moneycontrol, the bids for the two land parcels measuring 10.76 hectares (approximately 26.58 acres) – the western side measuring 7.87 hectares and the eastern side measuring 2.89 hectares – are open from October 4. The reserve price of the land is Rs 1,280 crore, and the lease period is 99 years.

Ved Prakash Dudeja, Vice Chairman – RLDA, told Moneycontrol, “A pre-bid meeting has been planned for October 22. The last date of submitting the e-bids is December 11. The bids will be opened on December 18.” Dudeja further added, that as much of 80 percent of the land can be utilised for residential development, and 10 percent can support commercial retail and 10 percent community facilities.

In 2010, Parsvnath through an auction had bought about 37-acre land located at Sarai Rohilla-Kishanganj area in the national capital from the RLDA for about Rs 1,650 crore. The entire land parcel, of which the existing land use is residential, can support 2.66 million sq ft built-up area.

Earlier, Realty firm Parsvnath Ltd had received Rs 1,200 crore from Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) as per court order in a dispute related to a project here and said that the amount will be utilised to reduce debt.