R.K Group’s Wonder Cement appoints Kiran Patil as Managing Director

Wonder Cement, part of the renowned R.K Group of companies has announced the appointment of Kiran Patil as its new managing director. He is a Mechanical Engineer and prior to joining Wonder Cement, he worked as the Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMO) with ACC Ltd, based out of Mumbai. He has previously worked with Ultratech Cement, Lafarge India and Tata Steel.

“Patil has assumed the role of Managing Director at Wonder Cement on March 15, after the superannuation of the previous MD, Jagdish Chandra Toshniwal,” said the company in a statement.

Patil would be operating out of the company’s headquarters in Udaipur, Rajasthan.