RJio offers 30-minute free talk time to pacify customers and compensate for IUC charges

NEW DELHI: Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd has started offering 30 minutes of free talk time to its customers in a bid to protect the subscriber base, following its decision to charge 6 paise per minute for voice calls made to other networks, The Economic Times newspaper reported today.

The one-time offer was rolled out on Thursday, within 48 hours of Reliance Jio announcing its decision to charge calls made to other networks.

"Customers will get free talk time of 30 minutes the first time they recharge their phones. The one-time offer will be available for the first seven days from the date the plan was announced," the report said, quoting a person aware of the development.

Reliance Jio's charge for outgoing calls is the same as the interconnect usage charge, which the company has to pay to other operators. Reliance Jio will continue charging for voice calls to other networks until the interconnect fee is not scrapped.