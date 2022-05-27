Riverwalk Holdings launches Rs 150 cr fund for investing in startups in India

Riverwalk has a sector-agnostic investment approach with preferred sectors such as Enterprise SaaS, Fintech and Consumer-tech and Consumer brands. |

Venture capital fund Riverwalk Holdings has launched a Rs 150 crore-fund that will focus on early-stage funding of startups in India.

Riverwalk Holdings, an early-stage India-focused venture capital fund, announced the launch of their Rs 150 crore fund. The Fund is anchored by the Singapore-based Thakral Group and has been backed by leading business houses across India and Singapore.

The fund will invest up to Rs 10 crore per startup, and has already made 4 investments. Riverwalk’s portfolio includes, AI-based contract automation startup, Spotdraft; one stop ayurveda platform, The Ayurveda Experience; community and commerce platform for parents, Mylo; and housing finance platform, Homeville. Riverwalk aims to deploy the fund within 18-months.

"The founding principles of Riverwalk have been shaped by the Thakral Group’s 117-year legacy of building successful businesses based on long term partnerships. The lifecycle of a start-up has its ups and downs and we are committed to being supportive throughout the journey. We are grateful to have like-minded investors who also share our investment philosophy," Riverwalk Holdings Founding Partner Satveer Singh Thakral said in a statement on Thursday.

Riverwalk has a sector agnostic investment approach with preferred sectors such as Enterprise SaaS, Fintech and Consumer-tech and Consumer brands.

