Rivals Tesla and Ford sign deal for supercharger access; clock 7% jump in stock value

Ford and General Motors have been trying to outdo Tesla ever since it zoomed in as a pioneer in the electric vehicle space and took over the market. The fact that Ford decided to pull off adds from Twitter after Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over the social media platform, sheds light on the extent of this rivalry.

This is why the markets are upbeat after the two firms announced a partnership where Ford's EV owners will have access to Tesla's supercharging stations across North America.

Mutually beneficial deal

The value of Ford's stocks jumped by 7.6 per cent after the news came out and Tesla's shares gained 7.5 per cent in the market.

The collaboration between competitors also lends credibility to the claims that Tesla's charging tech may soon become a standard for the American market.

Charging network provides big advantage

Tesla's network of charging stations will emerge as the firm's key strength, since it clears a major hurdle in the way of increased EV adoption.

Although Tesla has been making strides in the US and China among other countries, it still hasn't been able to break into the Indian market.

A Tesla delegation's recent visit to India raised hopes of its arrival in the massive market, but reports by Business Today suggest that the firm isn't prepared to manufacture in India.