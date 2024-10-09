RITES Signs MoU With Etihad Rail For Rail Infra Development In UAE

RITES Ltd., a PSU transport infrastructure consultancy, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Etihad Rail, the developer and operator of the UAE National Rail Network, the company informed the exchange on Wednesday.

As per the official statement by the company, the MoU will help in exploring synergies in developing railways and related infrastructure services in the UAE and the broader region.

RITES Signs An MoU

The MoU was signed by Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, and Rahul Mithal, Chairman and Managing Director of RITES Ltd., during the Global Rail Transport Infrastructure Exhibition & Conference in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

The company stated that the partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both organisations to explore opportunities for collaboration in key areas such as the supply or leasing of rolling stock, project management, and consultancy for railway projects.

It also includes services like rolling stock repairs and operation and maintenance of railway infrastructure, all contributing to more efficient and modernized rail services across the UAE and neighboring regions.

A key initiative under the agreement is the capacity analysis of rail corridors in the UAE and nearby geographies, which is expected to enhance efficiency, streamline logistics, and improve trade routes.

Additionally, both companies will focus on introducing advanced IT solutions for train operations and passenger management, alongside providing technical expertise for maintenance practices.

RITES Videsh

Speaking on the occasion, Rahul Mithal, Chairman and MD, RITES Ltd., stated, "This strategic collaboration with Etihad Rail underscores our strengths and commitment to operational excellence & innovation, while contributing to sustainable infrastructure development. It represents a significant advancement in our strategic initiative of 'RITES Videsh,' aimed at expanding our global services. Together, the entities are laying the foundation to significantly contribute to enhanced connectivity, setting new benchmarks of excellence in the industry." The partnership also focuses on knowledge transfer, expertise sharing, and workforce development. Both companies will implement comprehensive training programs and employee exchange initiatives to foster skills and expertise among their teams.

Commenting on the collaboration, Shadi Malak, CEO of Etihad Rail, said, "This strategic partnership with RITES marks a significant step towards our vision of enhancing connectivity and transforming the transportation landscape in the UAE. Through this collaboration, we will yield forward-thinking, innovative solutions that benefit both our freight services and future passenger services, contributing to the overall infrastructure and operational excellence of the region." RITES Ltd., a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise, is a leading player in transport consultancy and engineering, with 50 years of experience in over 55 countries, including Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East.