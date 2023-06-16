RITES Signs Contract Agreements With National Railways of Zimbabwe for Supply of Rolling Stock Worth $81 Million | RITES

RITES on Friday signed a contract agreement with National Railways and Zimbabwe (NRZ) for the supply of rolling stock (3,000 HP Diesel Electric Locomotives and High Sided Open Wagons) worth $81,175,500, the company reported through an exchange filing. However, the agreement is subject to approval of funding by the funding agency.

PFC and RITES in the last month signed a MoU for strategic partnership for financing infrastructure and logistics sector projects.

RITES shares

