 RITES Signs Contract Agreements With National Railways Of Zimbabwe For Supply Of Rolling Stock Worth $81 Million
However, the agreement is subject to approval of funding by the funding agency.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 16, 2023, 12:19 PM IST
RITES on Friday signed a contract agreement with National Railways and Zimbabwe (NRZ) for the supply of rolling stock (3,000 HP Diesel Electric Locomotives and High Sided Open Wagons) worth $81,175,500, the company reported through an exchange filing. However, the agreement is subject to approval of funding by the funding agency.

PFC and RITES in the last month signed a MoU for strategic partnership for financing infrastructure and logistics sector projects.

The shares of RITES on Friday at 12:13 pm IST were at Rs 383.20, up by 1.28 per cent. The company in the last six months has given a return of 6.96 per cent. The shares on Nifty50 has given a return of 2.74 per cent over the same duration.

