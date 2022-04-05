RITES, IIT-Delhi sign MoU on road design & safety works

RITES Limited, Transport Infrastructure Consultancy and Engineering company, announced on April 5 that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, (IIT-Delhi), to explore avenues of mutual collaboration on road design and road safety consultancy projects.

Under this agreement, RITES and IIT-Delhi intend to bring in best practices by leveraging each other’s expertise and technologies to optimise operations and expand on a global level.

The collaboration will not only create a platform to enhance capabilities for carrying out infrastructure projects, but also facilitate exploring of consultancy opportunities arising at various Govt./Semi Govt./autonomous bodies or authorities/private entities/multilateral-funding agencies, it said in a statment.

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 02:56 PM IST