RITES bags 'highest-ever' Rs 4,027-cr order from Ministry of Railways

State-owned RITES Limited on Friday announced bagging a railway track order worth Rs 4,027 crore.

The company in a statement said it has secured its highest-ever work order for railway track works from the Ministry of Railways.

The turnkey order includes the three new line projects - Belgam-Dharwad via Kittur, Shimoga-Shikaripura-Ranebennur and Tumkur-Devangree via Chitradurga, with a total cost of Rs 4,027 crore, it said.

V G Suresh Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director (Additional Charge), RITES Limited, said, "We have secured highest-ever order. This order is testament to our project delivering capabilities and expertise in undertaking mega infrastructure projects. It also demonstrates our efforts to consolidate our order book amid the challenging business environment."

RITES is currently executing doubling project at Gooty-Dharmavaram and 3rd line project at Annupur-Pendra Road of approximately 140 km, which are near completion.

RITES is a public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach.