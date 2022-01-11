Rising digital dependence during pandemic heightening cyber threats: WEF survey

As the world enters the third year of the Covid-19 pandemic, a growing dependence on digital systems has heightened the risks posed by cybersecurity threats globally, according to WEF survey.

According to the Global Risks Report 2022, while the top long-term risks relate to climate, the top shorter-term global concerns include societal divides, livelihood crises and mental health deterioration.

Now in its 17th edition, the report encourages leaders to think outside the quarterly reporting cycle and create policies that manage risks and shape the agenda for the coming years.

The top five risks identified in the report are climate crisis, growing social divides, heightened cyber risks and uneven global recovery, as the pandemic lingers on.

