Rise in wholesale inflation, snapshot of NBFCs performance, and MFs increase holdings: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on May 18, 2021

Rise in India's WPI Inflation

In April 2021, India's wholesale price inflation increased to 10.5%, up from 7.4% in March 2021 and down 1.6% in April 2020. This increase is the fastest in 11 years led by higher oil and commodity prices and low base effect.

Inflation in all sub-components escalated. Primary articles were up 4% points to 10.2% higher than 6.4% in March 2021 driven by food and crude. Fuel and power were up 11% points to 21% as compared to 10.3% in the previous month led by mineral oils. Lastly, manufactured products were up by 1.7% points higher than 7.3% in March 2021. Basic metals, chemicals, textiles, food manufacturing, motor vehicles, machinery, and equipment contributed to this increase.

Notably, the retail inflation eased to a three-month low of 4.29% in April 2021.

Prices of many commodities have surged amidst global optimism about the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, sharp economic revival in key commodity consumer countries, and depreciation in the rupee along with the continuous impact of the second COVID-19 wave.