Rise in demand for health professionals; 20% increase in external hiring

Spectrum Talent Management, human talent management needs globally, has witnessed a 20 percent increase in external hiring in the healthcare segment, especially for nurses. The demand for healthcare professionals has been on a rise since the pandemic and the ongoing scare of the next wave.

There is robust growth in hiring activity over the last 6 months from cities across different tiers, like Kolkata, Vadodara, Kochi and Bengaluru to name a few. It is a mix of 80:20 of permanent hiring and contractual hiring, it said in a statement.

The demand for healthcare IT professionals is also at an all-time high. The top five categories that have witnessed the largest number of hirings are - Medical coders, Nurses, Lab technicians, Biotechnologists and API experts. Professionals are being hired equally from both Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities. Cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kochi, Vadodara have recorded the highest number of hirings.

Commenting on the report, Sidharth Agarwal, Director, Spectrum Talent Management said, “The increase in the hiring of healthcare professionals isn’t surprising, we were expecting this trend since the onset of the pandemic. With the additional pressure on the medical infrastructure in the past and in the coming future, the understaffed healthcare industry has gained much-needed attention.

“This will lead to a steady increase in demand for roles of registered nurses, laboratory technologists and technicians, epidemiologists, research associates, API experts and biotechnologists in the next few years. Other functional roles like IT specialists, Communication specialists, Digital experts within the healthcare sphere too will record a hiring spike. Experience with COVID-19 has renewed the focus on the healthcare industry with an increased budget, more hirings etc. This trend is not only unfolding in India but across the globe too”, he further added

The COVID-19 outbreak has put enormous strain on some healthcare systems while stretching others beyond their limits. As reported, the impact of a pandemic on healthcare employment is very favourable, and it is expected to expand at a far quicker rate than the national average. At present, healthcare occupations are in great demand.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the demand for healthcare professionals is expected to rise by up to 14 percent by 2029.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 05:49 PM IST