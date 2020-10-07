Rise Careerwise - Get Hired Virtual Summit 2020 by Lead the Future Courses to kickstart soon

If you are someone looking for a new job, thinking of changing the current one or someone who is looking at hiring new talent, then Rise Careerwise-Get Hired Virtual Summit is just the option for you. It's FREE to attend, all you need to do is sign up for it.

Hiring, talent acquisition and career moves have been affected hugely due to uncertainties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. Overall employment concerns have been increasing with the quality of employment declining and the job scenario has weakened and reached its lowest in this decade and half. The two day online summit, hosted by Vinee Ajmera, will give clarity and insights into current hiring trends and practices across industries, remote hiring patterns, jobs that are evolving and the ones that are becoming redundant.what companies look for and acing interviews. The summit will also touch upon basic interview etiquette and shed light on how to make a positive impression across the various interview channels whether on telephone, video or in-person.

The summit is organized by goleadthefuture.com, a platform focused towards providing courses on professional excellence. These courses are delivered by experts who have real on-the ground experience as leaders of organizations with a proven track record in building and managing teams, and achieving business successes. One such course is Acing Your Interview which inspired the idea for this summit to get authentic insights from reliable and trusted authorities all in one place. This course provides an excellent roadmap on interview preparation, research and how one can get an edge over the competition during interviews to improve their chances of getting hired.

Rise Careerwise - Get Hired will feature 18+ Industry experts such as CHROs and Heads of Talent Acquisition from different corporates across industries such as Tech, FMCG, BFSI, Manufacturing, Consulting, Retails, Engineering, Services, Media & Entertainment, MSME promoters, Startup founders, Large recruitment agencies and Educational Institutions.

Instead of figuring everything out on your own, save a ton of time by getting an insider view from the Talent Acquisition leaders from Sodexo, HDFC Asset Management Company, KPMG, RIL, Google, Husys, Radio Mirchi of Times Group, Amity Online University, Goals 101, Mondelez, Pioneering Ventures, Siemens, Bosch, Neerinfo, Sutherland, Soulflower, Chitkara University, DCB Bank.

To find all relevant information in one place, job aspirants and HR leaders can register themselves for this two-day FREE summit at https://www.goleadthefuture.com/pages/rcw