Rise Careerwise 2020: Want to get hired? Learn about it

There is a growing concern over the job market — one that is more or less surrounded by rumours or assumptions or limited knowledge. To address these concerns of job seekers, ‘Rise Careerwise - Get Hired’ 2020 will be organised on October 9-10, 2020.

Hosted by ‘Lead the Future’, the virtual summit has received tremendous traction from student communities already. “ We have received registrations from many students and also good responses from educational institutions. Around 70-80 per cent registered for the summit are graduate and postgraduate students and remaining are professionals and practitioners,” revealed the host of the summit and executive coach, Vinee Ajmera.

The free-of-cost summit will feature 18 plus industry experts such as CHROs and Heads of Talent Acquisition from different corporates across industries such as Tech, FMCG, BFSI, Manufacturing, Consulting, Retails, Engineering, Services, Media & Entertainment, MSME promoters, Startup founders, Large recruitment agencies and Educational Institutions. Ajmera added, “Every industry has specific requirements. So to help job seekers understand this requirement, we are holding this summit. Unlike job fairs, this summit is about preparing an individual about the skill sets and quality an industry demands.”

She pointed out goleadthefuture.com, her organisation which works with young graduates, has helped her understand that Gen Z is going to change the world. “They have the skills but their approach might not lead them to their destination. This is where experts or practitioners would be able to tell these job seekers what the industry is looking at and what it does not appreciate of a candidate,” said Ajmera. The summit will also touch upon basic interview etiquette and shed light on how to make a positive impression across the various interview channels whether on telephone, video, or in-person.

Adding to it, motivational speaker, Ajmera, said, “This summit will be the go-to-summit for young job seekers who wish to get a sneak peek into the job market.” She goes on to warn, this summit is not about hiring (getting a job offer) but making an individual hireable. So, she requests attendees to come with an open mind which is really important in a learning process.

Institutions like Amity Online University, Bosch, Essar Capital, Goals 101, Google, HDFC Asset Management Company, Husys, IndusInd Bank, KPMG, Mondelez, Neerinfo, Pioneering Ventures, Radio Mirchi of Times Group, RIL, Siemens, Sodexo, Soulflower, Sutherland amongst others will participate in the summit.