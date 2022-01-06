RIL launches bond sale abroad; plans to raise $3 bn from offshore investors

Reliance Industries Ltd has launched its mega bond sale abroad, as the company is planning to raise $3-5 billion from offshore investors.

The proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt and part of it used for capital expenditure.

There are various banks such as Barclays, Bank of America, Citigroup, JPMorgan, MUFG and Standard Chartered Bank working with the company to raise the money overseas.

The bonds are of three tenors-10, 30 and 40 years.

Reliance Industries Limited is an Indian multinational conglomerate company and private entity headquartered in Mumbai, India. RIL's diverse businesses include energy, petrochemicals, natural gas, retail, telecommunications, mass media, and textiles.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 10:48 AM IST