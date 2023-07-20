Rightsfually, Seracle Collaborate To Advance Decentralized Technologies In Media Rights Distribution Industry | Photo credit: IANS

Rightsfually, a blockchain-based media rights distribution platform backed by Polygon, has announced a strategic partnership at Consesus 2023 with Seracle blockchain cloud to build on the Polygon blockchain. This partnership aims to offer a more efficient and cost-effective solution for Rightsfually by leveraging Seracle's Litenode architecture and Polygon blockchain.

By building on the Polygon blockchain through Seracle's blockchain cloud, Rightsfually saves time and costs while ensuring high performance and security. Seracle's Litenode architecture allows for significant cost savings by reducing DevOps costs by up to 90%. This is achieved through an automated infrastructure setup and management system, simplifying blockchain node deployment and management, enabling developers to focus on building their Apps.

Nitin Narkhede, Founder & CEO of Rightsfually, praised the partnership, saying, "Seracle's blockchain cloud enables us to save three DevOps engineers worth of work who would spend time just maintaining the Polygon nodes. Also, deploying on Seracle's cloud saves the cost of hosting Polygon node with no compromise on performance and security." This allows Rightsfually to focus on their core competencies and provide a seamless experience for their users.

Shrikant Bhalerao, Founder & CEO of Seracle, expressed his enthusiasm for the innovative solutions offered by Rightsfually, stating, "Rightsfually is a very innovative platform bringing IP distribution to the Web3 world, and we are thrilled to be part of this project. By leveraging Seracle's Litenode architecture and Polygon blockchain, Rightsfually can build, learn, and scale their Web3 projects with ease."

Rightsfually has also patented Micro-Distribution, a process to enable community-powered distribution on-chain for platforms operating on a subscription model. Seracle will help in setting up the infrastructure and its implementation on blockchain cloud and empower building by offering a low cost infrastructure for such distribution and streaming process alike.

Read Also Tezos India Launches 3rd Edition Of TezAsia Hackathon To Uplift And Nurture Blockchain Talent In...

Moreover, Rightsfually has revealed its plans to launch its appchain on the Polygon blockchain in the near future and has agreed to rely on Seracle for assisting in the building and maintaining of the Rightsfually appchain. This partnership with Seracle further highlights the commitment of Rightsfually to providing a seamless experience for its users and advancing the adoption of decentralized technologies in the media rights distribution industry.

Overall, the partnership between Rightsfually and Seracle aims to enable developers to build more efficiently and cost-effectively, providing a seamless experience for those looking to build on the Polygon blockchain. With Seracle's Litenode architecture, Rightsfually can save time and costs while ensuring high performance and security, advancing the adoption of decentralized technologies in the media rights distribution industry.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)