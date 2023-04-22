Rhythm Villas: A new addition to ResiTel's portfolio

Representation image |

Is owning a luxurious villa one of your dreams, but you are put off by the sheer baggage of the maintenance and upkeep of it all? Did you always want to have a perfect getaway from the city’s bustle without compromising on modern hospitality and amenities? Presenting Rhythm ResiTel Villas in Lonavala- the answer to all of your concerns and assurance of the best of both worlds- luxury living and high investment returns.

Investment opportunities in India have changed tremendously over recent years. Solutions that not only bring money but also an improved lifestyle are much sought after now. Introduced in 2013, ResiTel is gaining traction as a preferred investment vehicle due to its attractive returns and perks, with its market value anticipated to climb higher. Individuals can purchase villas or suites within a larger 5-star resort managed by hospitality companies. With ResiTel, investors can enter into a long leasing arrangement for inventory upkeep and a share of the revenue generated. ResiTel villas in a tourist hot spot like Lonavala make for a reliable investment option and ensures regular income.

The latest addition to Rhythm Resitel’s portfolio beyond resorts, are the seven spacious 4BHK villas offering a comfortable and lavish lifestyle. A renowned and trusted name in hospitality management, Rhythm ResiTel guarantees you absolutely no maintenance charges and a steady rental income. Located close to Rhythm Lonavala, the villas will serve clients looking for larger residencies with modern facilities.

Catering to a rising demand for luxury villas post-pandemic, Rhythm’s latest offering gives you the perfect chance to have a second home in close proximity to nature, where you get to spend a specific period of the year to unwind with your loved ones and experience the top-notch services of hospitality staff. Keeping people’s work-life balance priorities in mind, Rhythm provides you with an incentive to spend more time with your loved ones in the tourist places of your choice.

Villas are preferred by many as they offer a level of privacy that is difficult to find in other types of accommodations. Guests tend to find themselves surrounded by others in hotels, whereas villas provide a more secluded experience. With its own private pool, garden and living spaces, guests can enjoy their holiday without any disturbances. The added privacy is important as people look for safe and secure places to vacation, and Rhythm ResiTel villas in Lonavala offer this much-needed exclusivity.

When it comes to annual returns on real estate investments in cities, which are typically capped at 2-3%, Rhythm ResiTel Villas stand out as an attractive option offering potentially superior returns. Usually, vacation homeowners have to cover all the costs associated with maintaining their places. But with no maintenance costs, Resitel eliminates the biggest drawback of owning a villa as one can now reap the rewards of ownership without incurring any extra costs. With this, there will be no concerns about the villa sitting empty for the bulk of the year with costs piling on.

Investors also get to benefit from long-term capital appreciation as the properties are positioned in one of the most buzzing tourist spots in Maharashtra. One of the added advantages also includes diversifying one’s portfolio and spreading out any existing investing risk. The time is also conducive and apt to bank on the Indian hospitality sector. Expanding at a rapid pace of around 12% each year, it is one of the fastest-growing sectors in the country. The business travel market of India is also likely to be in the global top five by 2030. With improving tourism, infrastructure and increasing demand for vacation homes, the value of Rhythm ResiTel Villas is set to increase over time, making it a smart and profitable investment move.

With innumerable investment options available, Rhythm ResiTel’s model can be your best bet at ensuring convenience and regular yields for the next generations. You wouldn’t want to miss out on this chance to invest in Rhythm ResiTel Villas and make your dream of owning a holiday home a reality.

For additional information regarding Rhythm ResiTel Villas, please visit https://www.rhythmresitel.com/rhythm-villas-project.php