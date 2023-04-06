 RHI Magnesita allots shares worth Rs 9,000 million to 57 institutional buyers
The paid-up equity share of the company has been increased to Rs 20,37,11,365 consisting of 20,37,11,365 shares of face value of Rs 1 each.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 02:24 PM IST
RHI Magnesita allots shares worth Rs 9,000 million to 57 institutional buyers

RHI Magnesita's Fund Raising Committee on Thursday approved allotment of 1,57,15,034 shares to 57 qualified institutional buyers at a premium of Rs 571.70 shares aggregating Rs 9,000 million, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The paid-up equity share of the company has been increased to Rs 20,37,11,365 consisting of 20,37,11,365 shares of face value of Rs 1 each.

The list of qualified institutional buyers who received over 5 per cent shares include HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, Nippon Life India Trustee, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company Limited, HSBC Mutual Fund, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee Limited and Axis Mutual Fund Trustee Limited.

article-image

