Revised norms led to spike in NBFC NPAs in Q3; will moderate going forward: Crisil

RBI's revised norms led to a 1.50 per cent jump in the non-bank lenders' reported gross non-performing assets to 6.80 per cent in the December quarter, a credit ratings agency said on Friday.

If not for the revised norms, the improvement in economic activity would have led to a 0.30 per cent improvement in GNPAs during the December quarter to 5.3 per cent, Crisil said.

The GNPAs for the NBFCs (non-banking finance companies) are, however, expected to reduce going ahead as the players have bolstered their collection processes and economic activity is also improving, Crisil said in a note.

For the December quarter, two provisions of an RBI circular had a significant impact -- change in recognition of NPAs to a daily due date basis versus month-end basis followed earlier by many NBFCs, and the increased stringency in the upgradation of NPAs, which is now to be linked to the clearing of all overdues by borrowers.

It noted that the impact of the circular varies across segments, pointing out that the gold loans segment continues to be resilient.

For vehicle finance, the impact was very high with a 5 percentage point jump, it said, adding that loans for two- and three-wheelers, commercial passenger vehicles, and first-time user customer segments slipped more due to greater volatility in the cash flows of borrowers in these segments.

The NPAs are expected to improve going ahead on the RBI's follow-up circular on February 15, which deferred the implementation of the NPA upgradation norm till September 30, 2022 and hence allowed reasonable transition time for NBFCs to recalibrate processes, revamp their collection infrastructure, and persuade borrowers to align with the new dispensation.

Other factors which are expected to help in the improvement will be the overall recovery expected in the macroeconomic activity and limited impact of the third COVID-19 wave so far which has ensured that businesses are functional with low disruptions.

''We expect GNPAs for NBFCs to reduce 1.50-2 per cent by March 31, 2022,'' Crisil's Senior Director and Deputy Chief Ratings Officer, Krishnan Sitaraman said.

Asset-quality metrics will remain sensitive to the performance of restructured portfolios, it said, adding that restructuring levels across players and segments have been divergent especially after the pandemic's second wave than the first.

''While restructuring levels have risen, NBFCs have built strong provisioning buffers, which should provide a crucial offset in the event of fresh slippages in the restructured accounts.

''The provisioning cover on the total loan book for NBFCs has increased around 2 per cent to 5.5 per cent as of December 31, 2021, from about 3.5 per cent as on March 31, 2020,'' its Associate Director Rahul Malik said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 08:47 PM IST