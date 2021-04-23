Return of mutual funds, MPC minutes, and growing Agri export: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on April 23, 2021

Return of Mutual Fund

In March 2021, equity mutual funds witnessed a net inflow of Rs 9,115 crore. It was for the first time after eight consecutive months of outflow.

Investment via SIP continued to climb as it went up to Rs 9,182 crore in March compared to Rs 7,528 crore in the previous month. The outstanding SIP accounts increased to 3.72 crores in March compared to 3.62 crores in February.

In March 2021, SIP inflow was the highest ever as the figures crossed the Rs 9,000 crore mark for the first time. Also, the equity funds reported inflow for the first time in eight months. It indicates that people are trusting the mutual funds again as the market has turned volatile.