Retro tax, trade deficit, and rise of Unicorns: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on August 6, 2021

Retro Tax No More

The government has started the process to withdraw the contentious retrospective tax more than nine years after it came into force. A Taxation Amendment Bill has been introduced in Lok Sabha in this regard.

The retro tax has been highly unpopular, inviting several litigations from domestic and international companies. Most contentious being the cases involving MNCs like Vodafone and Cairn.

Abolishment of retrospective tax is seen as a welcome move. It will bring an end to arbitration cases pending against India in international courts. And help to restore the confidence of global investors.

Ballooning Trade Deficit

India's trade deficit has started ballooning again after staying in surplus for a brief period of time. The trade deficit has widened to $11.2 billion in July as imports are surging again. India's merchandise imports shot up to $46.4 billion while exported goods worth $35.2 billion in July.

India was in trade surplus for a brief period during the pandemic when domestic activities suffered, and imports were at a record low.

Being in a trade surplus should be an ideal situation for a nation. However, in India's case, the rising trade deficit is a sign of domestic activities picking up. India is always dependent on imports of raw materials for its domestic industries. The trade deficit is widening again due to rising imports. Hence, it is a sign of the pick-up of domestic industrial activities.

Rise of the Unicorns

Pune and San Francisco-based Mindtickle has become the 20th unicorn emerging from India in 2021 as funding momentum remains unabated in the Indian startup ecosystem. A unicorn is a privately held startup company valued at over $1 billion.

Fintech startup CRED, wealth management company Groww, social media startup ShareChat and Gupshup, e-commerce startups Meesho and PharmEasy are the other noteworthy names that joined the quoted club of unicorns during the year.