Retailers expect around 80,000 job losses: Survey

NEW DELHI: Around 80,000 jobs expected to be cut by various retailers due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, according to a survey by industry body RAI.

Retailers Association of India (RAI) had conducted a survey of 768 retailers, which employ 3,92,963 people across India, to gauge their view on the impact of COVID-19 on their business and manpower.

"Small retailers are expecting to lay-off 30% of their manpower going forward, this number falls to 12% for medium (sized) retailers and 5% for large retailers.

On the whole, retailers who responded to the survey expect layoff of about 20% of their manpower," RAI said. The expectation of retrenchment of 20% of employees by those featured in the survey amounts to 78,592 people.

According to the industry body, small retailers featured in the survey employ less than 100 persons and accounted for 65% of the respondents. Medium retailers have 100-1,000 employees making up for 24% of respondents, while large retailers employ over 1,000 people and accounted for 11% of the respondents.

Ever since the lockdown was imposed on March 25, more than 95% of non-food retailers have closed their outlets and are looking at practically no revenues during the period and they expect to earn only about 40% of last year's revenue in the next six months, the survey said.