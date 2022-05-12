How 8-year high retail inflation of 7.79% will affect you

Inflation has been affecting the common man for some time. What is inflation? It is the increase in prices of goods and services in a given period.

While inflation was 6.95 per cent in March, it has soared up to an 8-year high of 7.79 per cent.

The common man has been experiencing hardships in the form of price hikes in the household grocery and provision list.

There has been an increase in food prices like:

Cereals — wheat and wheat products

Edible oils

Spices

The cost following items have been steadily rising.

Eggs

Meat

Fish

Although fuel prices have increased steadily in April, there has been no increase in May.

There was a hike in LPG prices recently. A 14.2 kg cylinder will now cost Rs 50 extra. With the latest hike, the price of a cylinder has reached Rs 1,000 mark.

There are services that a household depends upon—the milkman, watchman, housemaid, etc. The cost of these services will go up. Prices of household goods will go up such as steel-related items as the price of steel is going up.

Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities, said, "On the monetary policy front, I expect the RBI to hike repo rate by 35-40 bps along with 50 bps hike in CRR. In CY2022, from hereon, repo rate hikes of 90-110 bps along with 50 bps of CRR hike is likely. The RBI would aim to reduce liquidity along with reverting to above 5.15 percent level of repo rate as soon as possible."

