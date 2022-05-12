Retail inflation soars to 8-year high of 7.79% in April as food prices spike

Retail inflation soared to an eight-year high of 7.79 percent in April on annual basis mainly due to stubbornly high food prices, remaining above the RBI's upper tolerance level for the fourth month in a row.

Inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) was 6.95 percent in March this year and 4.23 percent in April 2021.

Inflation in the food basket rose to 8.38 percent in April from 7.68 percent in the preceding month and 1.96 percent in the year-ago month.

The Reserve Bank of India has been mandated by the government to ensure that inflation remains at 4 percent with a margin of 2 percent on either side.

The retail inflation has remained above 6 percent since January 2022.

After the off-cycle Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting of RBI last week, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said the adverse effects of the unprecedented high global food prices due to the ongoing geopolitical situation are reflecting in the domestic market as well, and going forward inflationary pressures are likely to continue.

Meanwhile, sources said the central bank is likely to raise inflation projections in the MPC meeting next month and would also consider a rate hike to tame inflation which is above its comfort level.

Earlier this month, the MPC raised the key policy rate (repo) by 40 basis points with an aim to tame the rising inflation. It was the first rate hike after August 2018.

RBI MPC may hike repo rates now, say experts

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA

The CPI inflation jumped to a 95-month high of 7.8 percent in April 2022, resoundingly higher than our forecast (7.4 percent), with a sharp but expected spike in food inflation pushing up the headline figure, even as core inflation printed at a rather unpleasant level. The negative surprise was largely on account of miscellaneous items, fuel and light, and clothing and footwear, raising the spectre of a generalisation of inflationary pressures.

The surge in the CPI inflation has clearly justified the off cycle rate hike last week, and significantly raised the likelihood of a back-to-back rate increase in June 2022.

We see a higher base softening the May 2022 CPI inflation print, although it will remain above 6.5 percent. We now foresee a high likelihood that the MPC will raise the repo rate by 40 bps and 35 bps, respectively, over the next two policies to 5.15 percent, followed by a pause to assess the impact of growth. As of now, we continue to see the terminal rate at 5.5 percent by the middle of 2023.

The jump in food inflation was largely on expected lines. The early data for May 2022 revealed a continued sequential uptrend in the average prices of edible oils, atta and wheat, reflecting the fallout of global supply disruptions triggered by the geopolitical conflict, including the palm oil export ban by Indonesia. Moreover, there has been an uptick in the average prices of some vegetables (tomatoes, potatoes, ginger, etc.), iodised salt, and fruits (apples, papaya, etc.) in the ongoing month, even as the prices of pulses have eased, relative to April 2022.

The sequential rise in the retail prices of several food items in the early part of May 2022 is likely to keep the food inflation elevated in the month, although a high base may soften the YoY inflation reading from April 2022 highs. Nevertheless, persistent supply side disruptions owing to the geopolitical developments may impart stickiness to the food inflation trajectory during the period of the conflict.

Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities

The April CPI inflation print of 7.79 percent is in line with our estimate of 7.78 percent. The increase in a sequential basis as expected was led by food (mainly cereals, edible oils, fruits, and spices), fuel products, and components of household related goods and services. Rural inflation continued to outpace urban inflation for the fourth consecutive month and will add to the concerns on rural demand. Core inflation continues to increase and the April print around 7.3 percent will be a concern for policy formulation.

April headline inflation print is likely to be the peak for the year. However, we do not expect inflation to go below 6 percent for the rest of the year with prints over next few months remaining around 7-7.5 percent. Over the next few months we should be focusing on movement in edible oils, crude prices and fuel price hikes, kharif MSP announcement, and pass-through of input prices by the companies to glean on the inflation trajectory.

On the monetary policy front, we expect the RBI to hike repo rate by 35-40 bps along with 50 bps hike in CRR. In CY2022, from hereon, we expect repo rate hikes of 90-110 bps along with 50 bps of CRR hike. The RBI would aim to reduce liquidity along with reverting to above 5.15 percent level of repo rate as soon as possible.

DRE. Reddy, CEO and Managing Partner, CRCL LLP

Owing to higher edible oil and other commodities the CPI touched 7.79 percent. With commodities prices on an upswing since mid-2021, the companies have been left with no option but to increase prices on the majority of their product range. The inflation has stayed above the 6 percent mark for the fourth consecutive month and as anticipated has given a rise to food prices led by cereals, edible oil, and proteins. Going ahead this move will now lead the RBI re-visit the interest to curb the inflationary pressures.

Sreejith Balasubramanian, Economist – Fund Management, IDFC AMC

Upside surprise in the April CPI reading of 7.8 percent y/y was driven by food (pick up within which again appears quite broad-based but mainly from cereals, fruits, and vegetable oils) and on the ‘core’ side by housing, clothing and transportation and communication. Thus momentum in core-CPI, which was already high and sticky throughout FY22, picked up strongly and also reflected the fuel price hikes. The inflation trajectory ahead is likely to be shaped by supply bottlenecks, elevated commodity prices, pickup in core-WPI, and pass-through to consumer prices but also by aggregate demand which remains lackluster.

Upasna Bhardwaj, Senior Economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank

The inflation readings came in line with our expectations at elevated levels. While we expect April 2022 to have likely marked the peak for headline CPI inflation, the trajectory will witness a very slow descent, with all CY2022 readings likely to remain above 6 percent. This will intensify the pressure on the MPC to aggressively frontload policy rate hikes especially with no near term respite seen on the supply side and geopolitical tensions. We expect another 90-110bps of repo rate hike in CY2022, with 35-40bps in the June policy. We also expect additional CRR hike of 50bps in order to quickly streamline the monetary policy and liquidity stance.

Dr D.K. Srivastava, Chief Policy Advisory, EY India

Driven by continued global crude price upsurge which impacts food, fuel and light, and transport and communication prices in the CPI basket, India’s April 2022 CPI inflation turned out to be a 95-month high of 7.8 percent. It was way back in May 2014 that CPI inflation was at 8.3 percent. Given these trends, the RBI may consider increasing the policy rate further by 50 basis points or more in one or two steps. With higher interest rates, investment and growth may be adversely affected. But there may also be a positive spinoff due to higher growth in taxes linked to higher nominal growth. In fact, the implicit price deflator-based inflation, which is a weighted average of CPI and WPI inflation, may be in the range of 10-11 percent in the next few quarters.

WPI inflation has tended to be even higher than the CPI inflation in recent months. It was at 14.5 percent in March 2022. In April 2022, the gross GST collections were at a historic high of Rs 1.68 lakh crore. Direct taxes also showed a growth of 49 percent in FY22 as per available information from the Ministry of Finance. This additional fiscal capacity may be partly used to reduce union excise duty rates on petroleum products with a view to containing inflation and partly to frontload infrastructure investment in the initial months of FY23 to support growth.

Vivek Rathi, Director-Research, Knight Frank India

In the chronology of events leading to high domestic consumer inflation, there were indications that it will continue to peak even for the April 2022 print. Hence, despite crude oil price cooling off from its peak levels in March, the cascading effect of increase in domestic fuel price is reflecting on the latest consumer inflation number. Besides, food inflation is also at an elevated level in the country and globally, which is a concern for the domestic economy. The recent price moderation in crude and some commodities as a fallout of tightening liquidity and increased credit costs is expected to play a role in inflation moderation in the near term. This should also lend comfort to the RBI to maintain a status quo on policy rate in the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

The real estate sector has been constrained with increased construction costs, however strong consumer enthusiasm for property purchase has ensured that the sector remains on a strong foot at this challenging juncture. Meanwhile, in Mar 2022, IIP grew by 1.9 percent, indicating at the economy’s resilience despite intensifying price pressures. Industrial production growth was led by sharp sequential recovery across all the categories. The sooner the geopolitical tension on account of war and trade sanctions ease, better it will get for global economic growth and price stability.

Published on: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 06:00 PM IST