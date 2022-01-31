Retail inflation for industrial workers rises to 5.56% in December

Retail inflation for industrial workers rose to 5.56 per cent in December 2021, compared to the same month a year ago mainly due to higher prices of certain food items, the labour ministry said.

Similarly, it stated that food inflation stood at 5.93 per cent against 3.40 per cent of the previous month (November 2021).

The All-India CPI-IW (consumer price index for industrial workers) for December, 2021 was lower by 0.3 point and stood at 125.4 point. It was 125.7 point in November, 2021.

The maximum downward pressure in the current index came from Food & Beverages group contributing 0.39 percentage points to the total change.

At item level, fish fresh, poultry chicken, sunflower oil, banana, cauliflower, onion, peas, potato, tomato, ESI contribution, petrol etc, are responsible for the fall in the index.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 09:00 PM IST