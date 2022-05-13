Retail businesses grow 23% in April; customers coming back to stores: RAI

Retail businesses across India grew 23 percent in April this year in terms of sales as compared to pre-pandemic levels of the same month in 2019 with customers coming back to stores, as per industry body RAI.

According to the latest survey by Retailers Association of India (RAI), retail businesses across regions grew in April 2022 with sales in North India rising 32 percent, West India (24 percent), East India and South India (18 percent growth each) in comparison to the pre-pandemic sales level in April 2019.

''It is heartening to see that customers are back in the stores, shopping and retailers are witnessing quantity growth in sales,'' RAI CEO Kumar Rajagopalan said.

In terms of categories, the quick service restaurant segment grew the highest at 45 per cent in April 2022 over the corresponding period of 2019, followed by consumer durables and electronics at 26 per cent.

Apparel and clothing, and sports goods categories grew by 23 per cent each, while footwear rose by 22 per cent, as per RAI.

Food and grocery segment witnessed a growth of 15 per cent and jewellery also saw a rise of 8 per cent in April this year compared to the same month of 2019.

However, the beauty, wellness and personal care segment is yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels. It registered a decline of 1 percent in the period under review as against April 2019.

Rajagopalan, however, said, ''While most of the categories have shown good performance, it is important to note that about 10 percent of this growth can be accounted to inflation. We do hope that this continues since the headwinds, thanks to inflation, could act as a dampener for the upward trajectory.'

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 06:24 PM IST