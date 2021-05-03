Results: Tata Chemicals’ PAT down by 58% in FY 2021; Board recommends dividend of Rs 10 per share

Its profit from continuing operations after tax for FY 2021 stood at Rs 436.22 crore, a decline of over 57 per cent. It was down by over Rs 592 crore. Meanwhile, profit from continuing operations after tax for the quarter ended March 2021 was Rs 29.26 crore.

For FY 2021, the consolidated expenses of the company stood at Rs 9,825.85 crore, from Rs 9,415.96 in FY 2020, a rise of around 4.35 per cent. The company reported Rs 633.99 crore consolidated profit before tax in FY 2021, a decline of almost 50 per cent. In FY 2020, the company had reported consolidated profit before tax of Rs 1,248.06 crore.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per share i.e. 100% for the financial year 2020-21 subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 82nd Annual General Meeting of the Company.

The company in its filing stated international businesses operated as normal, adhering to relevant guidelines and safe operating practices. “COVID-19 disruptions were generally limited to H1 of FY 2020-21, the Group had experienced volume reduction along with reduced prices in the domestic and export markets serviced by its international operations.”