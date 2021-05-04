Results: RBL’s PAT flat at Rs 508 crore for FY 2021; down by 34% in Q4 FY 2021

Mumbai-headquartered private sector bank reported a 34 per cent decline in profit after tax (PAT) in Q4 FY21. It reported a PAT of Rs 75 crore in Q4 FY21, compared to Rs 114 crore in Q4 FY20. In the full year ending March 2021, the PAT of the company was at Rs 508 crore, a marginal rise from Rs 506 crore in FY 2020.
According to the bank’s filing, the total revenue grew 5 per cent YOY to Rs 1,594 crore in the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2021, from Rs 1,522 crore in Q4 FY 2020. Meanwhile, the net interest income de-grew 11 per cent YOY to Rs 906 crore.
In FY 2021, the operating profit of the lender was at Rs 3,091 crore, an increase of 13 per cent from Rs 2,714 crore in FY 2020. In FY 2020, the net total income was at Rs 5,845 crore, a rise of 5.5 per cent, compared to Rs 5,540 crore in the last financial year ending March 2020.
In FY 2021, the bank’s advances were at Rs 58,623 crore, up by 1 per cent, compared to FY 2020. In the case of deposits, it increased by 26 per cent to Rs 73,121 crore in FY 2021.
In FY 2021, the lender reported its gross NPA at 4.34 per cent and net NPA at 2.12 per cent.
The bank in its filing said its total customer base is 9.63 million; in addition to 0.55 million in the quarter.
The bank added 26 branches during Q4FY21 taking the total number of branches to 429 as at March 31, 2021. In addition, the Bank also has 1,365 business correspondent branches, of which 260 are banking outlets. Meanwhile, RBL Finserve Limited (RBL Finserve), a 100 per cent subsidiary of the Bank, accounts for 758 business correspondent branches.
