Results: Indiabulls Real Estate clocks Rs 94.5 crore net profit in March quarter

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 94.5 crore for the January-March quarter.

The Mumbai-based firm had posted a net loss of Rs 109.70 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to Rs 759.50 crore in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal year from Rs 151.69 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

However, the company's net profit fell to Rs 4.71 crore during the full 2020-21 fiscal year from Rs 121.10 crore in the previous year.

Total income, too, declined to Rs 1,662.05 crore in the last financial year from Rs 3,440.63 crore in the 2019-20 financial year.