Results: Cipla Q4 profit up 73% at Rs 412 crore

Drug major Cipla on Friday posted 73 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 412 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021 on the back of robust sales across markets.

The Mumbai-based firm had reported a net profit of Rs 238 crore in January-March 2019-20.

Total revenue from operations rose to Rs 4,606 crore as compared with Rs 4,376 crore in the same period of 2019-20, Cipla said in a regulatory filing.

For the entire 2020-21 fiscal year, the drug maker reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,389 crore as against Rs 1,500 crore in the previous year.

Total revenue from operations for the last fiscal year rose to Rs 19,160 crore as against Rs 17,132 crore in 2019-20.

The company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 5 per share (face value Rs 2 each) for 2020-21.

Cipla shares on Friday ended flat at Rs 904.10 apiece on the BSE.