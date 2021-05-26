Results: Burger King posts net loss of Rs 25.94 cr for March quarter

Burger King India Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 25.94 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2021.

It had posted a net loss of Rs 37.41 crore during the January-March 2020 quarter, the quick service restaurant chain said in a regulatory filing.

Its total income during January-March 2021 stood at Rs 199.45 crore, against Rs 192.95 crore in the year-ago period.

Burger King India's total expenses in the March 2021 quarter stood at Rs 219.81 crore.

For the full financial year 2020-21, the company reported a total income of Rs 522.93 crore. It was Rs 846.82 crore in 2019-20.

Shares of Burger King India Ltd on Wednesday settled at Rs 156.35 on the BSE, up 2.26 per cent from the previous close.