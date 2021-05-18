Results: Abbott India Q4 net profit up 37% at Rs 152 crore

Drug firm Abbott India on Tuesday reported a 37.39 percent rise in its net profit to Rs 152.47 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 110.97 crore for the corresponding period of the previous financial year, Abbott India said in a BSE filing.

Revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 1,095.54 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 961.20 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

For the financial year ended March this year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 690.69 crore as against Rs 592.93 crore for the previous financial year, Abbott India said.

Revenue from operations for the fiscal year ended March 2021 stood at Rs 4,310.02 crore. It was Rs 4,093.14 crore for the year-ago period, it added.

The board of directors of the company has recommended payment of the final dividend of Rs 120 and a special dividend of Rs 155 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the year ended March 31, 2021, Abbott India said.

In a separate filing, the company said its board has approved the re-appointment of Rajiv Sonalker as a whole-time director for a further period of two years with effect from July 1, 2021.

The board has also noted the resignation of Karen Peterson as director effective close of business hours on May 18, 2021, it added.

Shares of Abbott India Ltd closed at Rs 16,041.45 per scrip on BSE, down 1.13 percent from its previous close.