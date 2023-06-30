Restaurant Brands Asia Rewards 37,857 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

Restaurant Brands Asia (RBA) on Friday announced the allotment of 37,857 equity shares to employees as stock option under the BK Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2015, the company announced through an exchange filing.
The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 10 each.
With this allotment, the Issued and paid up Equity share capital to Rs 4,94,59,22,060.
Restaurant Brands Asia Shares
The shares of Restaurant Brands Asia on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 107.80, down by Rs 0.65 percent.
