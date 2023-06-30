 Restaurant Brands Asia Rewards 37,857 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option
Restaurant Brands Asia Rewards 37,857 Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option

The face value of the equity shares will be Rs 10 each.

Friday, June 30, 2023
Restaurant Brands Asia (RBA) on Friday announced the allotment of 37,857 equity shares to employees as stock option under the BK Employee Stock Option Scheme, 2015, the company announced through an exchange filing.

With this allotment, the Issued and paid up Equity share capital to Rs 4,94,59,22,060.

Restaurant Brands Asia Shares

The shares of Restaurant Brands Asia on Friday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 107.80, down by Rs 0.65 percent.

Burger King rewards employees with 14,765 shares as stock options
