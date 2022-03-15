ReshaMandi acqui-hires software development entity Hashtaag; to strengthen tech offerings

ReshaMandi, digital ecosystem for natural fibre supply chain starting from farm to retail, has announced it has joined hands with Hashtaag through an acqui-hire agreement to harness the latter’s tech talent pool. With this, ReshaMandi further strengthens its objective of enabling and empowering stakeholders through innovative technology that will have a profound impact on the natural fiber ecosystem, it said in a press statement.

Hashtaag is a custom software development company that offers exclusive services to innovate products which enhance business growth. Since May 2020, ReshaMandi has been connecting multiple stakeholders across the spectrum with relevant inputs, technologies and markets to support its vertical that assists chawki rearers, and farmers. Hashtaag’s expertise in application development in addition to Internet of things(IoT), DevOps and network security solutions will enhance the processes set-up for digitizing the natural fibre supply chain, the statement added.

Commenting on this acquisition, Saurabh Agarwal, Founder & CTO, ReshaMandi, said, “Technology is a driver for us here at ReshaMandi and this acquisition of HashTaag goes on to cement that. Having seen the work Vishveshwar Patil, JPA Suresh and team have accomplished over the past few years, I am confident that they will strengthen our technology stack in terms of research, farm IoT & agri business, impacting lives of our bottom of the pyramid stakeholders in a meaningful way.”

Shiv Khillar, VP Engineering at Reshamandi, said, “Hashtaag will power several critical systems like the rearing shed IoT, helping ReshaMandi to support several farmers and chawki rearing centers. The company's talent pool will bring into action Reshamandi's vision of creating a data pipeline for all the IoT data coming from platforms such as Rearing-Shed and Fasal. In future, this platform will power real-time streaming Analytics based on AI/ML."

Visheshwar patil, CEO and JPA Suresh, CTO at Hashtaag said, “Our assortment of technologies are designed to prioritize customer growth in the capable hands of expert talent.”

The ReshaMandi app is endowed with facilities including AI-based crop disease detection, cocoon grading, and advisory services. With the acqui-hire of Hashtaag, ReshaMandi will look at increasing the scale of impact at grassroots level and open new markets for natural fibre textile industry growth, it said.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 03:24 PM IST