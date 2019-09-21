Rescuing from the States

New Delhi: Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Friday came in support of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Twitter against accusations that she did not take the step to reduce corporate tax in time.

Woke up in the US to this news. The best way to start the day. Not only because companies will pay less tax. But because this isn't just another policy tweak. @nsitharaman fired a shot that will be heard around the world. India has sent an invitation letter to global investors," he said in a tweet.

Replying to a comment on the finance minister not implementing the measures earlier, Mahindra tweeted: "This is unbelievable. Do you always get things right the first time? Do you never have to retrace your steps? Do you not value and desire the humility in leaders to listen & recalculate their route?"

Mahindra commented on a tweet that read: "Didn't she had this wisdom three months back when she presented union budget ? Sir, common log ha8n bewakoof nahin...first you create a problem, allow it to go worse, fudge numbers...become a saviour...what a performance !!!!

Another tweet said: "Our lives cannot be run on trail (sic) and error method sir." On which, Mahindra replied: "Really? And you get everything right the first time? (By the way you just got the spelling of ‘trial' wrong!) ".