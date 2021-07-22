Renewed COVID-19 restrictions in India hit sales in Q2 this year: Unilever

Anglo-Dutch FMCG major Unilever on Thursday said the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent restrictions in India impacted its sales in the country.

The operating environment across its markets in H1 (January-June) has seen some improvements, but broadly it remains "volatile", the company said in its post earning statement for the first half.

South Asia witnessed double digit growth due to low base impact of last year when there were lockdowns due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

"Restrictions on daily life continue around the world, impacting channel dynamics, sales mix and consumer behaviour," Unilever said.