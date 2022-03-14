Renault-Nissan Alliance plant in Chennai surpasses 35 lakh engine production mark

The Renault-Nissan Alliance's Chennai-based manufacturing plant has crossed the 35-lakh cumulative engine production mark, according to a statement released on Monday.

Since engine production began in 2010, the plant has manufactured 23 lakh engines and 12 lakh gearboxes.

''The successful production of 3.5 million powertrain units at Renault-Nissan Alliance's plant is a testament to our Chennai workforce and superior Japanese engineering and technology,'' Nissan India Operations President Sinan Ozkok said in a statement.

The Chennai-based Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) can produce six engine variants as well as four gearbox types from its powertrain facility.

''The production of 3.5 million engines and gearboxes represents a tremendous achievement for the powertrain team. We at RNAIPL have always valued innovation and research,'' RNAIPL Managing Director Biju Balendran stated.

The manufacturing plant rolls out both Nissan and Renault models for the domestic market. It also produces models and engines for export markets.

(With inputs from PTI)

