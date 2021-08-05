Renault launches Kiger RXT (O) variant; celebrates 10th anniversary in India

Renault India today kicked off tenth anniversary celebrations of its operations in India with the launch of a new RXT (O) variant of the newly launched Renault KIGER.

Key features

The Renault KIGER RXT(O) will be available in 1.0L Energy Engine in both MT and AMT transmissions. The RXT(O) variant will get some of the customer favorite premium features from the RXZ variant such as the Tri-octa LED Pure Vision Headlamps and 40.64 cm Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels at a more affordable price point. The iconic three-LED front look of the new KIGER RXT(O), coupled with 40.64 cm Diamond cut alloy wheels and striking Radiant Red Dual Tone color further accentuates the Stunning design of the car.

To ensure good air quality inside the cabin, RXT(O) will also feature PM2.5 Advanced Atmospheric Filter. Enhancing the overall Smart Cabin experience, the Wireless Smartphone Replication function has been extended to the RXT(O) variant, enabling the passengers to connect their smartphones to the 20.32 cm Display Link Floating Touchscreen.

The bookings of KIGER RXT(O) will commence from August 6, 2021.

As part of the celebrations, Renault has announced the ‘Freedom Carnival’ from August 6-15 across India except Maharashtra, Gujarat, Goa and Kerala. For these States, specific offers with maximum benefits upto Rs 90,000 have been launched to celebrate the festive fervour during the upcoming festivals of Ganesh Chathurthi and Onam.

Under the ‘Freedom Carnival’, Renault is offering additional benefits to the customers booking Renault cars during the 10 day period, that culminates into the Independence day on 15th August. These additional benefits are over and above the attractive offers valid throughout the month.

Apart from the announced offers in the form of cash offers and exchange bonus, the company has also announced the Buy Now, Pay in 2022 scheme on the purchase of Kwid, Triber and Kiger, wherein the buyers can opt for a new Renault vehicle now and start paying EMIs after 6 months.

Renault has been focusing on key segments including the rural and corporate and there are additional offers for corporate and rural customers too.

Renault is also among the first manufacturers in India to launch a vehicle scrappage program called ReLIVE. This program presents an opportunity to customers looking forward to exchanging their End of Life vehicles with new Renault cars and provides the best scrappage value courtesy the additional scrappage benefits being offered by the company.

As a mark of gratitude to its customers, the company has also announced loyalty benefits for existing customers.