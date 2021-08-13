Remote work, webinars take toll on participants: Report

With remote working as the reality in these times, webinars are on the rise. A survey found, around 55 percent respondents they spoke with felt that webinar fatigue is on the rise and worse, find webinars stressful as they demand continuous participation in the webinars. Many also have complained that they have lost time in what they consider an unproductive task.

Most of the respondents are of the view that the future of Community seems to be hybrid, as it unlocks deeper audience engagement provides data-driven insights, nurtures relationships between the community and its audience, and reimagines community for the better tomorrow.

The data for the report was collected from 180 community builders, supporting over 4 million members from over 60 regions of India, and was conducted for more than 40 days (from 14th June 2021 to 24th July 2021)

LikeMinds, a SaaS startup, which enables creators to convert their audience into a branded private community and monetize it, today, in collaboration with Community Folks unveiled “The State of Indian Community Management Report”, a study that attempts to quantify and assess the impact of online communities in India and provide insights for working and aspiring community professionals working in the country.



As per the findings of the report, the Community Industry in India has started to pick up in the last three years and 64 percent of online communities who participated in the survey were born during this period. After COVID-19, many brands realigned their strategies and many organizations have started viewing communities as a more vital part of the business. According to 40 percent of the respondents, many Indian organizations have already started having dedicated community roles to engage with their audiences and build a strong relationships.



What is alarming as per the finding of the State of Indian Community Management report is that more than one-third of the respondents who took the survey identified themselves as female in contrast to the global standards wherein the participation of women in community industry is found to be 2X compared to their other genders.

Almost 57 percent of the respondents experienced a burnout in the first 6-12 months and thus there is dire need of more awareness around self-care. To build a healthy community ecosystem more than 60 percent of the respondents expressed that there is a need for formal Community Management training programmes. 53 percent of the respondents shared that they learnt building communities either while serving as volunteers for other communities or while working full-time jobs.





Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 02:31 PM IST