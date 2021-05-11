Reluctance to use TRIPS waiver, rural sentiments, and rising sugar exports: Three things Teji Mandi investors should know on May 11, 2021

Not In Favour of Utilising TRIPS Waiver?

The central government is not too upbeat over the use of TRIPS waivers that the US recently announced. In its affidavit in Supreme Court, the centre has stated that exercising the statutory powers would be counterproductive. Rather, it would continue to actively engage with global organizations at a diplomatic level to find out the best solution.

The vaccine and pharma lobby across the globe have protested against the TRIPS waiver. Their fear is that such waivers will not just give away current technology but rivals will be able to build upon them for all the future innovations.

The government is of the opinion that utilizing patent waiver could spoil their equations with global corporations. It may prove to be a hindrance in any future endeavors.

Further, India possesses enough technical know-how to manufacture the vaccine. It is the lack of raw materials and essential inputs that has pegged the vaccination program. Hence, using the patient waiver is anyways not going to help to immediately increase production.